Dorothy B. Oven Park holds annual Elf Night

Dorothy B. Oven holds annual Elf Night
Dorothy B. Oven holds annual Elf Night(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dorothy B. Oven Park held its annual Elf Night Thursday night, bringing in thousands of people.

Kids got to meet Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas wish list.

“They created Christmas lists for Santa this morning,” attendee Krystal Williams said. “So they’re ready to see Santa today.”

Williams came with her two daughters. They’ve made the park’s annual Elf Night a Christmas tradition.

“We started coming in with my youngest daughter was just a baby,” Williams said.

The event has been going on for more than two decades. This year, there are more than 250,000 lights on display.

“Tallahassee has the number one lights in America, I’m telling you,” attendee Silas Latimer said.

Santa’s elves roamed around the park, bringing Christmas cheer to all the kids. There was also free hot chocolate and cookies, and of course, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“They just do such a good job with the lights, they really do,” attendee Laurie Murphree said. “It’s just a fun time.”

Although Elf Night only comes once a year, the lights at Dorothy B. Oven Park will stay up through January 1st.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways...
Tallahassee shopping plaza evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak
A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, nearly 1,800 miles away from home.
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus
LCSO: Deputy fired, charged in soliciting of minor case

Latest News

Karen Kirkendoll poses with her award after winning teacher of the month!
Karen Kirkendoll of Fairview Middle School honored with Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month
The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark...
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
FILE PHOTO: Charlie Adelson (4/26/22)
Judge could set trial date for Charlie Adelson
LCSO: Deputy fired, charged in soliciting of minor case