Dorothy B. Oven Park holds annual Elf Night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dorothy B. Oven Park held its annual Elf Night Thursday night, bringing in thousands of people.

Kids got to meet Santa and tell him what’s on their Christmas wish list.

“They created Christmas lists for Santa this morning,” attendee Krystal Williams said. “So they’re ready to see Santa today.”

Williams came with her two daughters. They’ve made the park’s annual Elf Night a Christmas tradition.

“We started coming in with my youngest daughter was just a baby,” Williams said.

The event has been going on for more than two decades. This year, there are more than 250,000 lights on display.

“Tallahassee has the number one lights in America, I’m telling you,” attendee Silas Latimer said.

Santa’s elves roamed around the park, bringing Christmas cheer to all the kids. There was also free hot chocolate and cookies, and of course, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“They just do such a good job with the lights, they really do,” attendee Laurie Murphree said. “It’s just a fun time.”

Although Elf Night only comes once a year, the lights at Dorothy B. Oven Park will stay up through January 1st.

