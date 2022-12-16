First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, nearly 1,800 miles away from home.
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’
A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways...
Tallahassee shopping plaza evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak
LCSO: Deputy fired, charged in soliciting of minor case
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus

Latest News

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order on Friday banning the use of TikTok and...
Virginia governor bans TikTok on state devices
Portland’s ‘jogger rapist’ released after 36 years in prison; victims concerned, outraged
Victims concerned as ‘jogger rapist’ released from Oregon prison after 36-year sentence
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A...
Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports
Berlin’s fire service said rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts; housed 1,500 tropical fish