Jane Fonda’s cancer is in remission 3 months after diagnosis

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in...
The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”(HFPA Photographer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Three months after announcing her diagnosis with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jane Fonda said the cancer is in remission and she’s set to stop chemotherapy.

The two-time Oscar-winning actress and activist shared her health update with fans Thursday in a blog post titled “Best Birthday Present Ever.”

She turned 85 this week.

Fonda thanked those who prayed for her and sent her good wishes, saying she’s confident that played a role in her recovery.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

The American Cancer Society says it’s one of the most common types of cancer in the United States, making up about 4% of cases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways...
Tallahassee shopping plaza evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak
A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, nearly 1,800 miles away from home.
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday
LCSO: Deputy fired, charged in soliciting of minor case
One was killed and four more injured in a shooting at a FAMU basketball court Sunday afternoon.
New details emerge in deadly gang shooting on FAMU’s campus

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in...
LIVE: Biden to talk expanded veterans benefits in Delaware
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘From the bottom of my heart, thank you’: Brittney Griner releases statement after return from Russia
Lt. Tabatha Merrell saw a young woman on the Falmouth Bridge bending over the railing, looking...
Officer dressed as Mrs. Claus saves woman’s life on her way home
The still life (left), made in 1865, is one of only a handful of works that Cézanne dated, so...
Hidden portrait discovered behind Cézanne painting at Cincinnati Art Museum
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say