Judge could set trial date for Charlie Adelson

Adelson is expected in court Friday morning.
FILE PHOTO: Charlie Adelson (4/26/22)
FILE PHOTO: Charlie Adelson (4/26/22)(Savannah Kelley -- WCTV)
By Julie Montanaro
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge could set a trial date for Charlie Adelson during a court hearing Friday morning.

Adelson was arrested earlier this year and is accused in the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel. Markel, an FSU law professor, was gunned down behind the wheel of his car in what prosecutors call a murder for hire plot.

Adelson is scheduled for a case management hearing Friday at 11 a.m. The hearing was initially scheduled for December 2nd, but was postponed at his attorney’s request citing a recent injury.

It’s not clear if attorneys will discuss a recent proffer by co-defendant Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the plot, but was transported to Leon County right before Thanksgiving for a closed-door interview with prosecutors.

The judge’s initial order indicated Magbanua would be in Tallahassee from November 28th until November 30th and then returned to prison, but jail records indicate Magbanua is still here in the Leon County Jail.

When asked why Magbanua was still in Tallahassee, prosecutor Georgia Cappleman said, “No comment.”

We reached out to Magbanua’s attorney to ask the same question, but have not yet received a reply to our email.

WCTV’s Jacob Murphey will be covering Adelson’s court appearance Friday. Look for updates here and on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gas leak prompted the evacuation of an entire shopping plaza and shut down nearby roadways...
Tallahassee shopping plaza evacuated, roads closed due to gas leak
WCTV First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday
A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, nearly 1,800 miles away from home.
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’
Update: Severe weather threat Wednesday night, Thursday
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40

Latest News

LCSO: Deputy fired, charged in soliciting of minor case
The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark...
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
Staff at TMH said they received over 6,000 cards this season from people of all ages here in...
Operation Care Cards: TMH distributes cards to patients wishing them Happy Holidays
Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.
Sopchoppy family home damaged after tornado in Wakulla Co.