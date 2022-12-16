Judge could set trial date for Charlie Adelson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A judge could set a trial date for Charlie Adelson during a court hearing Friday morning.

Adelson was arrested earlier this year and is accused in the 2014 murder of his former brother-in-law, Dan Markel. Markel, an FSU law professor, was gunned down behind the wheel of his car in what prosecutors call a murder for hire plot.

Adelson is scheduled for a case management hearing Friday at 11 a.m. The hearing was initially scheduled for December 2nd, but was postponed at his attorney’s request citing a recent injury.

It’s not clear if attorneys will discuss a recent proffer by co-defendant Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison in the plot, but was transported to Leon County right before Thanksgiving for a closed-door interview with prosecutors.

The judge’s initial order indicated Magbanua would be in Tallahassee from November 28th until November 30th and then returned to prison, but jail records indicate Magbanua is still here in the Leon County Jail.

When asked why Magbanua was still in Tallahassee, prosecutor Georgia Cappleman said, “No comment.”

We reached out to Magbanua’s attorney to ask the same question, but have not yet received a reply to our email.

WCTV’s Jacob Murphey will be covering Adelson’s court appearance Friday. Look for updates here and on Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.