Karen Kirkendoll of Fairview Middle School honored with Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Karen Kirkendoll was selected as WCTV and Envision Credit Union’s teacher of the month!

She teaches language arts at Fairview Middle School. She’s been an educator for 26 years.

Kirkendoll is known for creating deep connections with her students at the Title 1 school. Her nominator said “her greatest tools in the classroom are...love, patience, and accountability.”

She told WCTV the recognition means the world to her.

“This is so wonderful to feel, that people actually see my heart and see the fact that I love these kids and I’m here to teach these kids,” she said.

“I actually tell them if you don’t want to be taught you don’t want to be in my classroom, because that’s what I do. I’ve been doing it a long time and it’s just a part of my life.”

Kirkendoll said one of her favorite parts of the job is seeing current and former students out and about in the community. She said it’s an easy way to see just how far her impact reaches.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.