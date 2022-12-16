LCSO: Deputy fired, charged in soliciting of minor case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy is facing charges, and has been terminated, after an undercover operation. The sheriff’s office said Thursday that 27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested and is accused of sexting a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Eldridge allegedly wrote about engaging in sexual activities and sent pictures of himself during the exchanges, according to LCSO.

After conducting the “proactive undercover operation” on Wednesday, LCSO said Eldridge was arrested Thursday on one count of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child, and one count of transmitting material harmful to minors by electronic device or equipment.

Eldridge was a baliff deputy with the sheriff’s office since 2018, and was served a termination notice on Thursday, according to LCSO.

Anyone with information about the case, or any cases of exploitation of children, is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (850)-606-3300. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Big Bend Crimestoppers at (850)-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.