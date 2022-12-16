New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor.

27-year-old Jarrod Eldridge was arrested Thursday and released on a $2,000 bond the same day.

Eldridge was caught by his coworker, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl named Jenny.

The detective posted on a site often used by people trying to solicit minors and received a message from Eldridge, who was using the username “TheBadPiper,” court records say.

The two exchanged dozens of messages, and Eldridge sent a photo of himself, court records say. That’s when the detective recognized him as a fellow LCSO employee and someone he’d gone to the law enforcement academy with, court records say.

The detective then asked Eldridge to switch over to text, but Eldridge suggested another app that automatically deletes messages.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Eldridge sent obscene pictures to the detective, whom he believed to be Jenny, and asked her to send pictures to him.

Eldridge attempts to arrange a meeting with “Jenny,” suggesting they engage in sexual acts, the affidavit says.

Eldridge is now facing one count of using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child and one count of transmitting material harmful to minors by electronic device or equipment.

LCSO announced the deputy’s arrest Thursday on its Facebook page. WCTV reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for comment but was told the sheriff was not available.

