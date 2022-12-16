Proof Brewing Company opening location at FSU

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Proof Brewing Company is opening a location at Florida State University’s brand new Student Union building.

The company is partnering with FSU and Seminole dining to open Proof FSU in January of 2023.

It will be located on the ground floor of the Student Union building and whether it’s local craft beer, cocktails or their full brunch, lunch and dinner menus the company is looking to become a staple for the public and FSU students.

Proof FSU will be open seven days a week and they plan to hire more than 30 people to staff their new location working the kitchen, bar and serving tables.

Proof spokesman Bryan Smith said this location is a branch to connect their services with FSU students, faculty, staff and alumni who they said have supported them since they opened in Tallahassee in 2012.

FSU Senior Cayla Taylor said the news of Proof’s arrival is exciting, but using their services responsibly will fall on students.

“It’s fun to have a beer and relax but knowing that some people don’t have the best relationship with alcohol and can take things too far might promote some bad habits for people,” Taylor said.

Proof is the second local establishment that will join the student union dining options. Set to be alongside Brooklyn Pizza.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.