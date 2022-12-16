South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A 16-year-old in South Georgia was sentenced to life behind bars on Friday.

Tyler Griner was charged as an adult in the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson.

“We had a 14-year-old charged with adult crimes and we have the family who very unexpectedly lost a family member in a most heinous way,” said Thomas County Senior Assistant District Attorney Catherine Smith. “This has been an emotional rollercoaster since the start of the case and today I think the victim’s family was finally able to be heard about their feelings and to see that justice was received.”

Williamson’s body was found behind a Dollar General in Barwick.

Griner, who was 14 at the time of the killing, lured Williamson to the store off Cedar Street on a Friday night before shooting him in the head and stealing his personal belongings. Griner then dragged Williamson’s body to a pond before driving Williamson’s car to a remote location and setting it on fire, said prosecutors. Williamson’s body was found the following day.

Williamson’s friends later noticed photos of his personal items on social media and went to Griner’s house to confront him. When police were called, Griner told them what had transpired.

People who live in the community were left in disbelief when the news broke about the young suspect.

“Just shocked,” said neighbor Randy Sadler at the time. “I knew the guy’s age and I knew his parents, and I’m just in disbelief. I thought maybe they had the wrong guy.”

Friday marked the final chapter in the case. Roughly two-dozen people flooded the Thomas County courtroom for the sentencing. It was an emotional day for both sides of the case, with Williamson’s mother addressing the court for the first time.

WCTV’s cameras were not allowed inside the proceeding, but a reporter who sat in on it said Williamson’s mother spoke about how she will never have her son home for the holidays again and shared strong words with Griner.

Griner was handed down life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder charge, plus an additional 10 years for a charge of first-degree arson.

Several members of Griner’s family also spoke on his behalf during the sentencing hearing.

