Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 17

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun will be out Saturday morning, along with some cooler temperatures, but the clouds will increase through the rest of the day. A cold front is forecast to move east into the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday night and bring slight rain chances. The best odds of rain, though at 20%, will be from around dusk through the late evening hours. The high temperatures will be in the 60s.

The sky will clear early Sunday morning and remain clear through the rest of Sunday. Despite the sunshine, daytime highs Sunday will be mostly close to 60 with a northwest to north breeze.

Partly cloudy conditions will start the new work week, but rain chances will increase to at least 60% Monday night into Tuesday as a low pressure center at the surface is forecast to develop and move along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The highs will remain in the 60s Monday through Wednesday with lows as warm as near 50 Wednesday morning.

Slight rain chances will remain in the forecast until Thursday night as a storm system is forecast to develop in the eastern U.S. Details remained uncertain as guidance models differed with the timing and setup of the system. For now, low-end rain chances were placed during the daylight hours. The highs Friday are likely to be well below average (the 40s).

After the storm system exits the area sometime Friday, very cold air is forecast to enter the region. Ensemble guidance models continue to have the inland viewing area under either a freeze or hard freeze conditions Saturday morning. It’s important to note that changes to the forecast are possible and to keep checking back to see how cold it could get.

