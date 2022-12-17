Chef Rankin is in the kitchen with Jada’s Chocolate Cake
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Rankin was joined on Saturday’s Good Morning Show by special guest Jada Locklely.
Jada’s chocolate cake
1 chocolate box cake or (1 box brownie mix)
2 box chocolate pudding
1 16 ounce cool whip
3 or 4 candy bars of your choice
Bake cake according to box directions
We use 2 8 inch round cake pans
Mix pudding according to box directions
Cut candy bars into small pieces
1 cake layer crumbled in the bottom of a bowl
Spread a layer of pudding (half of prepared) over it
Spread half of your cool whip over it
Sprinkle half of the cut candy
Repeat steps above for second later
Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.