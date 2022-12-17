Chef Rankin is in the kitchen with Jada’s Chocolate Cake

By Madison Glaser
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Rankin was joined on Saturday’s Good Morning Show by special guest Jada Locklely.

Jada’s chocolate cake

1 chocolate box cake or (1 box brownie mix)

2 box chocolate pudding

1 16 ounce cool whip

3 or 4 candy bars of your choice

Bake cake according to box directions

We use 2 8 inch round cake pans

Mix pudding according to box directions

Cut candy bars into small pieces

1 cake layer crumbled in the bottom of a bowl

Spread a layer of pudding (half of prepared) over it

Spread half of your cool whip over it

Sprinkle half of the cut candy

Repeat steps above for second later

