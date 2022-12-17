Gas prices tumble to 15-month low

What does this week's economic data mean for your budget and your final holiday shopping plans? (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season, but prices at the pump are providing some relief.

Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low.

AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18.

That is 14 cents lower than the previous week and 56 cents lower than a month ago.

Nineteen states now have an average gas price of under $3 a gallon, including Minnesota, Ohio and Colorado.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest
LCSO: Deputy fired, charged in soliciting of minor case
A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, nearly 1,800 miles away from home.
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’
A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of Highway 90 in Quincy Friday night.
Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

Latest News

NorthFlora Collective: Basic tips to keep your houseplant alive
NorthFlora Collective: Basic tips to keep your houseplant alive
Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents
Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne...
‘Something to Talk About’ songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
NorthFlora Collective: Basic tips to keep your houseplant alive
NorthFlora Collective: Basic tips to keep your houseplant alive