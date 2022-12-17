Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.

Troopers worked the scene.

Two people were injured and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, said Jefferson-Shaw. There is no word on what their conditions were or what caused the crash.

The roadway was reopened around 10 p.m.

