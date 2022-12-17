Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy
A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of Highway 90 in Quincy Friday night.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of U.S. Highway 90 in Quincy on Friday night.
It happened just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Armstead Road. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw.
Troopers worked the scene.
Two people were injured and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, said Jefferson-Shaw. There is no word on what their conditions were or what caused the crash.
The roadway was reopened around 10 p.m.
