NorthFlora Collective: Basic tips to keep your houseplant alive

Rocky and Keith with NorthFlora Collective break down the basic how-tos when it comes to keeping a plant alive.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you by chance receive a gift this holiday season, it’s best to know how to take care of it.

  • 1. Inspect for pests and inspect the roots when you first bring a new plant into your home.
  • 2. Don’t repot your plant right away, allow it to get acclimated to your home first.
  • 3. Quarantine it from other plants when it first enters your home. If your plant does have a pest, if it’s cushioned next to another plant, it allows that pest to transfer and infect surrounding plants.
  • 4. Keep your plant clean which includes dusting your leaves or wiping them clean with soapy water.
  • 5. Refrain from fertilizing your plant immediately. Most nursery’s will have already fertilized the plant.
  • 6. Research the proper care your plant needs. From sunlight to a watering cycle, every plant requires different care.
  • 7. Misting your plants can be beneficial for the plants overall health. A fine continually mist raises the humidity for the plant which creates an optimal environment for your plant and will help keep pests away.

NorthFlora Collective is happy to answer any questions you may have about your plants and can be found on Facebook, Instagram and on their website.

They also have a store in Railroad Square’s Art District.

