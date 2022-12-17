U.S. Postal Service is prepared for the busiest shipping week of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Calling all procrastinators, if you want your package to be delivered before Christmas you’re running out of time.

The U.S. Postal Service said you are just days away from that deadline.

Packages packed with care, hoping they’d soon be there.

“Ever since I lost my mother and father at a very important age, family has been the most important to me and I’ve been trying to do everything in my power to keep the family connected,” said Tiffany Johnson.

The busiest shipping week of the year is in full swing in Tallahassee.

“I’m definitely last minute, I’m not one of those people that plan,” said Mary Bellamy. Mary Bellamy scrambled to get to the post office in hopes of getting her gifts delivered just in time for Christmas.

“I can in to mail about my gifts for a family we adopted for Christmas Connection. The family was here in Tallahassee but had to relocate to Georgia,” Bellamy said.

Postmaster Jeff Reeves said that when it comes to staffing, this year they are in a better position.

“We’ve been aggressive with our hiring so yeah it is a little better than it was last year but there’s always room for improvement,” said Postmaster Jeff Reeves.

Reeves shared his favorite part of this time of year.

“This time of year brings a lot of pressure but it also brings a lot of comradery to the workforce so you know we work really well as a team,” Reeves said.

Mark Kelly stopped by on his lunch break to send his gifts to friends and family from afar.

“My family is up North and I don’t up North after October,” said Mark Kelley.

The last day for first class mail to be delivered by Christmas is Saturday, Dec. 17th.

In order to have priority mail, like packages, delivered by Christmas the deadline for that is Monday, Dec. 19th.

