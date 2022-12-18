2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest
LCSO: Deputy fired, charged in soliciting of minor case
A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of Highway 90 in Quincy Friday night.
Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy
A missing dog from California gets found in Kansas, nearly 1,800 miles away from home.
Missing dog found nearly 1,800 miles away from home: ‘It’s just a blessing’

Latest News

Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems