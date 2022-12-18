Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front passed through the area late Saturday night, and has left the Big Bend and South Georgia with a sunny sky Sunday morning along with some cold (but near-seasonable) temperatures. It will warm up to the upper 50s to the lower 60s for Sunday’s high despite the sunshine with a north-northeasterly breeze.

Near- or just-below-freezing temperatures are anticipated for most inland counties early Monday morning. A freeze warning was issued for most of the area. Despite the lack of a warning for most of South Georgia, they will likely still see freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service offices in Tallahassee and Jacksonville have issued freeze warnings for most of the area for Sunday night into Monday morning. (WCTV First Alert Weather via NWS/NOAA)

More clouds will enter the area Monday ahead of a center of low pressure that’s forecast to bring increased rain chances Monday night into Tuesday.

Conditions will dry somewhat Wednesday, but rain chances are forecast to pick up again Thursday ahead of another storm system that’s forecast to develop and help to being some of the coldest weather so far this season. Friday’s forecast is tricky since the high temperature will likely be in the morning and the low be later in the day and evening. Morning lows Saturday are trending to be in the 20s in most inland locations with highs Saturday in the upper 40s. Those with interests in agriculture should plan for extreme cold Friday night and Saturday morning.

