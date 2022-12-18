Connected Kitchens: Jaclyn makes holiday cookie pizza

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For this simple and kid friendly holiday cookie pizza, you’ll only need three main ingredients. Though it’s easy, it’s sure to make you the talk of the Christmas gathering.

Start with a pack of Pillsbury sugar cookie dough, chocolate morsels, peanut butter and additional candies or frosting for decorating is optional.

Spread each cookie out on a greased pizza pan and connect them by mashing each cookie until it forms a pizza-like crust. Bake at 350 degrees for about 14-17 minutes.

Once out of the oven, allow to cool for about five minutes. In the meantime, melt down your chocolate morsels and your peanut butter in separate bowls. Spread the chocolate down on the cooled cookie, followed by the peanut butter on top.

Decorate with m & m candies, frosting, sprinkles and enjoy.

