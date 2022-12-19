5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21...
Police arrested Kyshawn Winston, 23 (top left); Deja Hunter, 22 (top right); Kayla Jones, 21 (bottom left); Romekia Robinson, 21 (bottom center); and Marquina Capers, 23 (bottom right).(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Amia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the store on Wednesday evening. Police said the suspects sped away in a vehicle as officers approached the scene.

Officers followed the car, which was clocked at traveling 133 mph. The suspects then began throwing the stolen merchandise out of the car’s windows, police said.

Police said the vehicle was finally stopped, and all five women inside the car were arrested. All five women are from Shreveport, Louisiana, which is about 70 miles south of the Ulta Beauty store in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Police arrested:

  • Kyshawn Winston, 23
  • Deja Hunter, 22
  • Kayla Jones, 21
  • Romekia Robinson, 21
  • Marquina Capers, 23

Following a search, police said they found the stolen Ulta items inside the getaway car, along with a gun. The merchandise was valued at $6,000.

The women are facing a variety of charges and are being held at the Miller County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
An investigation is underway after a Tallahassee fast food restaurant was hit by a bullet in an...
Update: Victim drove to hospital after being hit in drive-by shooting at fast food restaurant
The weekend will end clear and cold, but more cold weather will be on the way in time for...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18
(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
Crash on U.S. Highway 19
Update: Highway 19 reopens after deadly crash in north Jefferson County

Latest News

LIVE: President Biden hosts Hanukkah reception
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
High court temporarily blocks lifting of asylum restrictions
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
Christopher Grider faces up to nearly 40 years for his charges related to his alleged actions...
Judge hears closing arguments in Christopher Grider Jan. 6 case