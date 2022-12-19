Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old boy in Tennessee

Roberto Godinez III, age 1, is believed to have been abducted.
Roberto Godinez III, age 1, is believed to have been abducted.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man who allegedly took a little boy early Monday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Roberto Godinez III, who is believed to be with Roberto Godinez II. Agents think they may be traveling in a dark gray 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Tennessee license plate D055UT.

Little Roberto has blond hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt. Agents are asking anyone with information to call 931-438-7771.

Godinez II, 25, will be charged with especially aggravated kidnapping upon apprehension, officials said. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes, 6-feet tall and weighing 300 pounds.

Roberto Godinez III, age 1.
Roberto Godinez III, age 1.(TBI)

