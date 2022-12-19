Caramel Hot Chocolate with Chef Ashley Douglas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas stopped by the WCTV set to demonstrate how to make caramel hot chocolate.

Ingredients:

Hot cocoa:

- 2 cups of water

- 1/2 cup of half and half

- 3 tbsp of cocoa powder

- 1/2 tsp of sea salt

- 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract

Caramel

- 1 can of evaporated milk

- 4 cups of granulated sugar

- 1/2 stick of butter

Toppings

- whipped cream

- nutmeg

- Pepperidge Farm cream-filled wafers

The cocoa recipe is one serving. In a small pot, boil 2 cups of water over medium heat. Then add cocoa powder, half and half, sea salt, and vanilla extract. Whisk for 3 to 4 minutes. Until well blended.

The caramel recipe is for multiple servings. Into a medium pot, add one can of evaporated milk on medium heat. Once the milk starts to simmer, add butter then slowly add 1 cup of sugar. Continue to Whisk, then add 3 cups of sugar slowly. This process is 25 minutes over medium to low heat. Continue to Whisk from beginning to end. Pour hot chocolate into a coffee mug, then add 1/4 cup of caramel sauce. Stir the caramel well into the hot chocolate. Then top the drink off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg and place a stuffed French vanilla wafer into the drink and enjoy!

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.