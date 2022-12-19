Caramel Hot Chocolate with Chef Ashley Douglas
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas stopped by the WCTV set to demonstrate how to make caramel hot chocolate.
Ingredients:
Hot cocoa:
- 2 cups of water
- 1/2 cup of half and half
- 3 tbsp of cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp of sea salt
- 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract
Caramel
- 1 can of evaporated milk
- 4 cups of granulated sugar
- 1/2 stick of butter
Toppings
- whipped cream
- nutmeg
- Pepperidge Farm cream-filled wafers
The cocoa recipe is one serving. In a small pot, boil 2 cups of water over medium heat. Then add cocoa powder, half and half, sea salt, and vanilla extract. Whisk for 3 to 4 minutes. Until well blended.
The caramel recipe is for multiple servings. Into a medium pot, add one can of evaporated milk on medium heat. Once the milk starts to simmer, add butter then slowly add 1 cup of sugar. Continue to Whisk, then add 3 cups of sugar slowly. This process is 25 minutes over medium to low heat. Continue to Whisk from beginning to end. Pour hot chocolate into a coffee mug, then add 1/4 cup of caramel sauce. Stir the caramel well into the hot chocolate. Then top the drink off with whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg and place a stuffed French vanilla wafer into the drink and enjoy!
