Deadly crash closes Highway 19 in north Jefferson County

Crash on U.S. Highway 19
Crash on U.S. Highway 19(Jefferson County Fire Rescue)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Highway 19 in northern Jefferson County is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Monday morning, according to Jefferson County Fire Rescue. It happened near the intersection of Fulford Road around 8 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Crash Map labeled the crash as a “fatality”.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page says the roadway will likely remain closed through Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
The weekend will end clear and cold, but more cold weather will be on the way in time for...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18
An investigation is underway after a Tallahassee fast food restaurant was hit by a bullet in an...
Tallahassee fast food restaurant hit in drive-by shooting
(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest

Latest News

Santwan Copeland
Purple Alert canceled for Tallahassee man
What’s Brewing? Dec. 5, 2022
What’s Brewing? Dec. 19, 2022
Dontavius Dennis
Two killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect in custody
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road