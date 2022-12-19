Deadly crash closes Highway 19 in north Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Highway 19 in northern Jefferson County is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Monday morning, according to Jefferson County Fire Rescue. It happened near the intersection of Fulford Road around 8 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Crash Map labeled the crash as a “fatality”.

Jefferson County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page says the roadway will likely remain closed through Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

