Deadly crash closes Highway 19 in north Jefferson County
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - U.S. Highway 19 in northern Jefferson County is closed after a semi-truck rolled over Monday morning, according to Jefferson County Fire Rescue. It happened near the intersection of Fulford Road around 8 a.m.
As of 8:30 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Crash Map labeled the crash as a “fatality”.
Jefferson County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page says the roadway will likely remain closed through Monday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.
