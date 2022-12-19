Deadly crash shuts down Bannerman Road in Tallahassee

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman Road when she lost control and drove into a ditch before hitting a tree.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.(Source: MGN)
By Katie Kaplan and David Johnson
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman Road on Sunday night when she lost control and drove into a ditch before hitting a tree. She died at the scene. No other details on her identity or the type of car she was driving were immediately available.

Traffic was shut down from the red light at Meridian through to Oak Grove on Bannerman as of 9:30 p.m. It was being rerouted on Oak Grove through the Plantation area, said a spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for new information.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest
It's feeling a lot like Christmas, but rain chances are in the forecast over the next few days....
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Dec. 17
The weekend will end clear and cold, but more cold weather will be on the way in time for...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18
A rollover accident involving two vehicles shut down part of Highway 90 in Quincy Friday night.
Major accident shuts down Highway 90 in Quincy

Latest News

An investigation is underway after a Tallahassee fast food restaurant was hit by a bullet in an...
Tallahassee fast food restaurant hit in drive-by shooting
Suspect in fatal Valdosta shooting Dontavius Dennis
VPD: 2 killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect in custody
Connected Kitchens: Jaclyn makes holiday cookie cake
Connected Kitchens: Jaclyn makes holiday cookie pizza
The weekend will end clear and cold, but more cold weather will be on the way in time for...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18