Deadly crash shuts down Bannerman Road in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One woman has died after crashing on Bannerman Road in Tallahassee.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman Road on Sunday night when she lost control and drove into a ditch before hitting a tree. She died at the scene. No other details on her identity or the type of car she was driving were immediately available.

Traffic was shut down from the red light at Meridian through to Oak Grove on Bannerman as of 9:30 p.m. It was being rerouted on Oak Grove through the Plantation area, said a spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for new information.

