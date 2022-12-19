I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:55 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam slowed traffic to crawl.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, there were three tractor-trailers involved in collisions near Mile Marker 298 around 9 p.m.

One of the commercial vehicles had overturned and blocked several lanes, so traffic was rerouted as Troopers worked the scene to get it upright and out of the way.

It was unclear if there were any injuries involved, and if the rigs were involved in the same incident or separate ones.

