Search for missing man in Tallahassee underway in frigid temperatures

20-year-old Santwan Copeland was last seen on Balkin Road Sunday night. He was not wearing a jacket or shoes.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Tallahassee. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 20-year-old Santwan Copeland was last seen on Balkin Road Sunday night. He is wearing a black t-shirt with the name “Copeland” on the back, blue jeans, and did not have shoes on. Temperatures in the area dipped into the 30s.

20-year-old Santwan Copeland was last seen on Balkin Road Sunday night.
20-year-old Santwan Copeland was last seen on Balkin Road Sunday night.(WCTV)

A ‘Purple Alert’ is issued for an adult 18 years or older who does not qualify for a Silver Alert and who has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury; or another physical, mental, or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse.

Copland is a black man, standing 5′05′' and weighs 120 pounds. If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The weekend will end clear and cold, but more cold weather will be on the way in time for...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18
(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Deadly crash shuts down Bannerman Road in Tallahassee
An investigation is underway after a Tallahassee fast food restaurant was hit by a bullet in an...
Tallahassee fast food restaurant hit in drive-by shooting
A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest

Latest News

It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Box Wood Court, according to the City of...
Tallahassee resident burned in late night cooking fire
Meteorologist Charles Roop has a late night update on the cold weather and rain chances.
Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18
Meteorologist Charles Roop has a late night update on the cold weather and rain chances.
Charles' First Alert Evening Foreccast - Sunday, Dec. 18
Eastbound Interstate-10 in Suwannee County was back open Sunday night after a major traffic jam...
I-10 in Suwannee County back open after major traffic jam