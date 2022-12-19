Search for missing man in Tallahassee underway in frigid temperatures

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing man in Tallahassee. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 20-year-old Santwan Copeland was last seen on Balkin Road Sunday night. He is wearing a black t-shirt with the name “Copeland” on the back, blue jeans, and did not have shoes on. Temperatures in the area dipped into the 30s.

20-year-old Santwan Copeland was last seen on Balkin Road Sunday night. (WCTV)

A ‘Purple Alert’ is issued for an adult 18 years or older who does not qualify for a Silver Alert and who has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury; or another physical, mental, or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse.

Copland is a black man, standing 5′05′' and weighs 120 pounds. If you see him, call 911.

