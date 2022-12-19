Tallahassee National Cemetery holds annual wreath laying ceremony

Families lay wreaths on loved ones' graves
Families lay wreaths on loved ones' graves
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 3,000 wreaths were laid at gravestones at Tallahassee National Cemetery Saturday as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Mary Jane Lesley came to lay a wreath at her husband’s grave.

“I miss him,” she said.

“When he came back, people didn’t treat him good,” Mary said.

But that wasn’t the only sacrifice her husband Leon made. He suffered serious health complications due to exposure to Agent Orange.

“He’d been sick ever since he was 35,” Mary said. Leon died three years ago at 71, just days after their anniversary.

“Before he died, we had an anniversary party,” Mary said. “We were married 49 years.”

Every year since then, Leon’s wife lays a wreath at his grave, hoping he hears her message to him.

“That we love him, and we miss him, and we thank him for his service,” Mary said.

Dozens of other families sent similar messages to their loved ones on Saturday, like Paul Hanson, whose mother and father both served in the military.

“It’s great to see the turnout here,” Hanson said. “It’s been fantastic. Just very rewarding to see people recognize what the military’s done.”

Similar wreath-laying ceremonies took place at more than 3,000 cemeteries across the U.S. Saturday, including Arlington National Cemetery.

