Tallahassee resident burned in late night cooking fire

It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Box Wood Court, according to the City of Tallahassee.
It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Box Wood Court, according to the City of...
It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Box Wood Court, according to the City of Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee resident was injured in a cooking fire late Saturday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. on the 500 block of Box Wood Court, according to the City of Tallahassee.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes and saw flames and smoke pouring out of the single-story home. Crews were able to get it under control in a matter of minutes. However, one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire appeared to be cooking-related, said officials.

The Tallahassee Fire Department, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County EMS, and Talquin Electric Utilities all responded to the scene.

Emergency officials want to remind the public that smoke detectors can save lives and that you should make sure they are properly installed and regularly maintained and tested. You can get more fire safety tips at Talgov.com/Fire.

