Two killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect in custody

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have died from their injuries after a Valdosta apartment shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Dontavius Dennis, 31, turned himself in. He is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is from Cook County.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Ora Lee West Apartments.

When police arrived, they said they found an injured female victim, who later died in the apartment, and three other injured victims. A male victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. One victim is recovering but in stable condition, and the other was released from the hospital.

Since Dennis knew the victims, VPD says this is likely an isolated shooting.

