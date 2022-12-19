Two killed in Valdosta shooting, suspect in custody

Dontavius Dennis
Dontavius Dennis(Valdosta PD)
By WCTV Staff and WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have died from their injuries after a Valdosta apartment shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Dontavius Dennis, 31, turned himself in. He is charged with two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He is from Cook County.

Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Ora Lee West Apartments.

When police arrived, they said they found an injured female victim, who later died in the apartment, and three other injured victims. A male victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. One victim is recovering but in stable condition, and the other was released from the hospital.

Since Dennis knew the victims, VPD says this is likely an isolated shooting.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
The weekend will end clear and cold, but more cold weather will be on the way in time for...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Dec. 18
An investigation is underway after a Tallahassee fast food restaurant was hit by a bullet in an...
Tallahassee fast food restaurant hit in drive-by shooting
(WCTV) Dollar General in Thomas County, GA where body was found in March 2021
South Georgia 16-year-old sentenced to life in prison
A former Leon County deputy was arrested and fired after being accused of soliciting a minor
New details released in LCSO deputy’s arrest

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Dec. 5, 2022
What’s Brewing? Dec. 19, 2022
Santwan Copeland
Purple Alert issued for missing Tallahassee man
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
Tallahassee resident burned in cooking fire