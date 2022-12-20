Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain was moving into the western Big Bend and South Georgia as of Tuesday evening. A “blob” of rain was over the western Florida Panhandle that is forecast to continue moving east through the rest of Tuesday night. Rain chances will stay high through the first half of the night as we’ll dry out after midnight. The rain will likely be gone before dawn Wednesday, but the clouds will stick around all day. There will be a slim (10%) chance of a stray shower Wednesday. Highs will be back into the upper 50s to near 60 Wednesday.

Rain chances will return Thursday with a weak system that’s expected to bring some showers before the larger, stronger storm system moves through the eastern U.S. and through our area Thursday night and Friday morning.

Guidance models continue to show a deep arctic blast that’s forecast to enter the Big Bend and South Georgia. Temperatures will fall during the day as the cold front passes. High temperatures will likely only reach the 40s Friday with some locations hitting the freezing mark not long after dusk.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will likely be in the lower to mid-20s in most inland locations. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s. Lows Christmas morning will be in the mid to upper 20s inland - slightly warmer than the previous morning - with mostly sunny sky for the rest of Christmas day.

Temperatures are expected to moderate slightly starting Monday but will still be on the cool side.

