Drug traffickers nabbed in Leon County sent to prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced prison sentences for a man and a woman accused of running a pill press operation in Leon County.

Jeffrey Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and accomplice Charice Williams was sentenced to five years in prison.

LCSO shared the news on its Facebook page and posted pictures of some of the drugs seized in the investigation.

“An extensive law enforcement investigation involving wiretaps and undercover buyers revealed Jeffrey Williams knowingly and willfully trafficked phenethylamines and methamphetamines. In another encounter with law enforcement, Jeffrey Williams attempted to flee from a traffic stop—throwing bags of illegal narcotics out of the window during the process,” the Florida Attorney General’s Office said in its release. “The entire investigation yielded more than 10,000 pressed MDMA-type pills, more than four pounds of methamphetamine, two table pressing machines, and many more illicit drugs and firearms.”

LCSO and FHP worked with the North Florida High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area CADRE Initiative on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.