Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs

Vigil offered support for those who’ve lost jobs in recent wave of layoffs
A prayer vigil for those who’ve recently lost their jobs at Trulieve was held Tuesday afternoon...
A prayer vigil for those who’ve recently lost their jobs at Trulieve was held Tuesday afternoon in front of the Gadsden County Courthouse.(Staci Inez)
By Staci Inez and WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Fla (WCTV) - A prayer vigil for those who’ve recently lost their jobs at Trulieve was held Tuesday afternoon in front of the Gadsden County Courthouse.

Approximately two dozen people gathered for the vigil, which was hosted by Reverend Jimmy Salters, a local pastor, and Chaplain at the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of employees have lost their jobs at the medical marijuana company in recent weeks - including layoffs at facilities in Gadsden, Jefferson, and Madison Counties.

Trulieve, which is now one of the largest cannabis companies in the country, would not confirm the exact number of people laid off and told WCTV it moved employees to other facilities where possible and offered severance packages to others.

“We feel badly for those who were let go due to the economic environment we’re in, especially those who were offered other employment opportunities with Trulieve but for whatever reason chose not to or could not take those other opportunities,” Trulieve spokesman Steve Vancore said in a statement Tuesday. “Trulieve is committed to our employees and the communities where we live and work and did not make these decisions lightly. We work hard to provide a positive, safe, and productive work environment and remain committed to being an employer of choice, as well as acting as a good community partner.”

