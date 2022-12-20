Leon County honors local Veterans Hall of Fame inductees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a small ceremony, Leon County recognized two local veterans that were inducted into the 2022 class of the Florida Veteran’s Hall of Fame Society.

The ceremony acknowledged their service, sacrifice and advocacy in this community over the years and included the unveiling of a plaque with their names displayed.

Inductees, Sergeant Gordon Lightfoot and Lieutenant Colonel Glenn Sutphin will join 18 other Leon County veterans that have also been honored over the years for the work they’ve done in fighting for our country and providing services for other veterans in the community.

“Just having this plaque and just being on this plaque with all the other dignitaries. It’s quite an elite group,” said Sgt. Lightfoot.

Lightfoot has helped provide grant money to several local veteran organizations, as well as aiding in the establishment of the Tallahassee National Cemetery and bell tower.

LtCol. Sutphin was recognized for his work as the Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veteran’s Affairs, a position appointed to him by the Governor back in 2016. Sutphin also had a hand in the development of the cemetery as well.

In his acceptance speech, Sutphin said he’s always been taught to help those in need. So, his work for veteran services is not so he can be recognized, but instead, to give those that have served and sacrificed like him, the support they deserve.

“I’ve talked to young people who are in their 30s and I mean they’ve been over there five times. I mean that’s just a lot of strain and everything that you see. The young people coming back, we need to take care of them,” he said.

Lightfoot says along with funding, recruitment of younger veterans into local organizations is important. He says the Veterans Services organization (VSO) is working to get younger veterans more involved in some of the major veteran groups around town, including the VFW, American Legion and the Marine Corps League.

Sutphin and Lightfoot’s induction into the Veteran’s Hall of Fame Society, make 20 local veterans to be honored by the organization.

