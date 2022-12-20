One dead, one seriously injured in Wakulla County crash

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An 87-year-old Crawfordville woman is dead after a Monday afternoon crash in Wakulla County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving her sedan north of Cr-365 (Spring Creek Highway) around 4:13 p.m. approaching the intersection of the US-98.

At the time, a truck was traveling west on U-98 approaching the intersection of Spring Creek Highway.

The sedan stopped at the intersection’s stop, but when entering the intersection, she failed to yield for the truck, FHP said.

According to FHP, the truck failed to avoid the sedan and crashed into it. The front of the truck hit the sedan’s passenger side causing it to travel off the roadway and hit a concrete utility pole.

The sedan driver, 87, died at the scene and the passenger, a 79-year-old woman from Crawfordville, was seriously injured.

