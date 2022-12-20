Rapid Response event in Gadsden County to help in wake of “mass layoffs”

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - CareerSource Capital Region is offering assistance to those “affected by mass layoffs” in Gadsden County.

An open house is now scheduled for Wednesday, December 21, at its offices in Quincy.

It will offer assistance with resume writing, job referrals, mock interviews, and computer services. There will also be partner agencies on hand to help people apply for reemployment assistance, food stamps (SNAP), and temporary assistance for needy families (TANF).

The advisory mentions these services are available for “those affected by Mass Layoffs.” It does not mention Trulieve by name, but dozens of employees have recently been laid off at the medical marijuana company’s facilities in Gadsden County.

Those layoffs are now the subject of a federal class action lawsuit in which workers are seeking wages, benefits, and more.

Trulieve has not confirmed the number of people who have lost jobs but said in a December 8th statement that “Trulieve has complied with all State and Federal laws with regards to reductions in force. Where possible, Trulieve offered impacted employees new positions at the same site or at other sites in the area. Where transfers were not feasible or accepted, employees were offered severance packages.”

The CareerSource Capital Region’s Rapid Response Open House will run from 9 to 11 am and 1 to 3 pm at the CareerSource office at 1140 West Clark Street in Quincy.

