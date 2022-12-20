Rapid Response event in Gadsden County to help in wake of “mass layoffs”

CareerSource Capital Region offering assistance for dislocated workers
CareerSource Capital Region is offering assistance to those “affected by mass layoffs” in...
CareerSource Capital Region is offering assistance to those “affected by mass layoffs” in Gadsden County.(Image courtesy of CareerSource Capital Region)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - CareerSource Capital Region is offering assistance to those “affected by mass layoffs” in Gadsden County.

An open house is now scheduled for Wednesday, December 21, at its offices in Quincy.

It will offer assistance with resume writing, job referrals, mock interviews, and computer services. There will also be partner agencies on hand to help people apply for reemployment assistance, food stamps (SNAP), and temporary assistance for needy families (TANF).

The advisory mentions these services are available for “those affected by Mass Layoffs.” It does not mention Trulieve by name, but dozens of employees have recently been laid off at the medical marijuana company’s facilities in Gadsden County.

Those layoffs are now the subject of a federal class action lawsuit in which workers are seeking wages, benefits, and more.

Trulieve has not confirmed the number of people who have lost jobs but said in a December 8th statement that “Trulieve has complied with all State and Federal laws with regards to reductions in force. Where possible, Trulieve offered impacted employees new positions at the same site or at other sites in the area. Where transfers were not feasible or accepted, employees were offered severance packages.”

The CareerSource Capital Region’s Rapid Response Open House will run from 9 to 11 am and 1 to 3 pm at the CareerSource office at 1140 West Clark Street in Quincy.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
Crash on U.S. Highway 19
Update: Highway 19 reopens after deadly crash in north Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a Tallahassee fast food restaurant was hit by a bullet in an...
Update: Victim drove to hospital after being hit in drive-by shooting at fast food restaurant
Santwan Copeland
Purple Alert canceled for Tallahassee man
Tallahassee resident burned in cooking fire

Latest News

Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced prison sentences for a...
Drug traffickers nabbed in Leon County sent to prison
A prayer vigil for those who’ve recently lost their jobs at Trulieve was held Tuesday afternoon...
Gadsden community gathers for prayer vigil in wake of Trulieve layoffs
DeSantis takes aim at teacher union dues