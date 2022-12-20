Woman finds sick bald eagle in driveway

After finding a sick bald eagle, a woman in Georgetown County is making sure the bird gets treated. (Source: WCSC)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina stepped outside to quite the surprise when she found a sick bald eagle in her driveway.

Noticing the bird was sick or injured, the woman took it to a Georgetown County fire station for help.

Fire crews said they then contacted the Center for Birds of Prey, a bird sanctuary in Awendaw.

The center agreed to take the bird in for evaluation and treatment, where it is recovering. Officials didn’t clarify what was wrong with the bird.

Copyright 2022 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
Crash on U.S. Highway 19
Update: Highway 19 reopens after deadly crash in north Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a Tallahassee fast food restaurant was hit by a bullet in an...
Update: Victim drove to hospital after being hit in drive-by shooting at fast food restaurant
Santwan Copeland
Purple Alert canceled for Tallahassee man
Tallahassee resident burned in cooking fire

Latest News

His portrait will appear on the five-, 10-, 20- and 50-pound notes.
STILLS: King Charles III on new British banknotes
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy visits front line; Putin praises troops in Kremlin
A 6.4 magnitude quake hit Humboldt County, California, early Tuesday.
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Postal Service pledges move to all-electric delivery fleet
Snake Island has become a symbol of defiance.
A tour of Ukraine's Snake Island