Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make a Key Lime Pie Milkshake

Key Lime Pie Milkshakes Active Time - 5 minutes, Total Time - 35 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

3 slices Bakery key lime pie 4 cups vanilla ice cream 1 cup whole milk 1/4 cup key lime juice Graham crackers (optional, for serving) 1 lime (optional, for serving) 1/2 cup whipped topping

Steps:

1. Freeze pie slices 30 minutes until firm. Place ice cream in blender and let stand 30 minutes.

2. Add milk and lime juice to blender; blend until smooth. Add pie slices to blender; pulse 3–4 times until combined.

3. Crush graham crackers; zest lime (2 teaspoons), if using. Divide shakes among serving glasses. Garnish with whipped topping, graham cracker crumbs, and lime zest. Serve.

