Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make Toasted Pound Cake with Macerated Strawberries and Whipped Cream
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 lb fresh strawberries
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil
- 1 (12 oz) Bakery sour cream pound cake
- 3 tablespoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Steps:
- Slice strawberries; finely chop basil. Cut pound cake into 8 (1-inch) slices. Combine in medium bowl: strawberries, sugar, and balsamic vinegar; let sit at room temperature 20 minutes.
- Whip cream, powdered sugar, and basil together in bowl of stand mixer (or hand mixer) until stiff peaks form; chill until ready to serve.
- Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan (or griddle) on medium for 2–3 minutes. Add butter and pound cake slices; cook 2–3 minutes on each side or until toasted. Divide pound cake slices between 4 serving plates and serve with whipped cream and macerated strawberries.
