Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make Toasted Pound Cake with Macerated Strawberries and Whipped Cream

Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Slice strawberries; finely chop basil. Cut pound cake into 8 (1-inch) slices. Combine in medium bowl: strawberries, sugar, and balsamic vinegar; let sit at room temperature 20 minutes.

Whip cream, powdered sugar, and basil together in bowl of stand mixer (or hand mixer) until stiff peaks form; chill until ready to serve.