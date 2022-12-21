Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make Toasted Pound Cake with Macerated Strawberries and Whipped Cream

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb fresh strawberries
  • 2 tablespoons fresh basil
  • 1 (12 oz) Bakery sour cream pound cake
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Steps:

  1. Slice strawberries; finely chop basil. Cut pound cake into 8 (1-inch) slices. Combine in medium bowl: strawberries, sugar, and balsamic vinegar; let sit at room temperature 20 minutes.
  2. Whip cream, powdered sugar, and basil together in bowl of stand mixer (or hand mixer) until stiff peaks form; chill until ready to serve.
  3. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan (or griddle) on medium for 2–3 minutes. Add butter and pound cake slices; cook 2–3 minutes on each side or until toasted. Divide pound cake slices between 4 serving plates and serve with whipped cream and macerated strawberries.

