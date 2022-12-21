Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make Apple Fritter bread Pudding

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Active Time - 15 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 25 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

  • Cooking spray
  • 2 tart apples
  • 8 Bakery apple fritters
  • 3 cups half-and-half
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter (1/2 stick)
  • Nonstick aluminum foil

Steps:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 13- x 9-inch baking dish with spray; set aside. Peel, core, and cut apples into 1/2-inch cubes (about 2 cups). Cut fritters into 1-inch cubes.
  2. Whisk in large bowl: half and half, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, and salt until blended and sugar has dissolved. Gently stir (fold) in fritters and apples until coated.
  3. Melt butter. Spread apple mixture in even layer in prepared baking dish. Drizzle butter over top of pudding. Cover dish with foil and bake 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 20–25 more minutes until top is golden and center is set. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Serve warm.
Amount per 1/12 recipe serving: Calories 380, Total Fat 16g, Sat Fat 7g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 100mg, Sodium 280mg, Carb 55g, Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 44g (Incl. 33g Added Sugars), Protein 6g, Vit D 6%, Calc 10%, Iron 6%, Potas 4%

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

