Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make European Cookies, Berries & Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Trifle
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Total Time - 40 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 1 cup fresh blackberries
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 16 European cookies
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread
Steps:
- Place berries in bowl and sprinkle with sugar. Gently stir to coat. Let stand to macerate 30 minutes (or overnight). Crush cookies coarsely.
- Combine cream and vanilla in large bowl. Beat with electric mixer until soft peaks form.
- Build trifles by layering serving glasses evenly with hazelnut spread, cookies, berry mixture, and whipped cream; repeating layers one more time. Serve.
