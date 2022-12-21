Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make European Cookies, Berries & Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Trifle

By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Total Time - 40 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • 1 cup fresh blackberries
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 16 European cookies
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread

Steps:

  1. Place berries in bowl and sprinkle with sugar. Gently stir to coat. Let stand to macerate 30 minutes (or overnight). Crush cookies coarsely.
  2. Combine cream and vanilla in large bowl. Beat with electric mixer until soft peaks form.
  3. Build trifles by layering serving glasses evenly with hazelnut spread, cookies, berry mixture, and whipped cream; repeating layers one more time. Serve.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash.
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Fatal Accident (gfx)
One dead, one seriously injured in Wakulla County crash
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
HCSO Deputy kneels on Lake City man's neck
Video shows Hamilton Co. deputy kneeling on Lake City resident’s neck

Latest News

Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make Toasted Pound Cake with Macerated Strawberries...
Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make Toasted Pound Cake with Macerated Strawberries and Whipped Cream
Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make Apple Fritter bread Pudding
Publix Chef Uri Lavine shows us how to make Apple Fritter bread Pudding
Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make a Key Lime Pie Milkshake
Publix Chef Sergio Endara shows us how to make a Key Lime Pie Milkshake
Chef Ashley Douglas stopped by the WCTV set to demonstrate how to make caramel hot chocolate.
Caramel Hot Chocolate with Chef Ashley Douglas