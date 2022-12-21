Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after learning the car was stolen from New Orleans.

A police officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. after observing a car make an illegal U-Turn at the intersection of North Monroe Street and I-10.

Officers discovered during the stop the driver, 28-year-old Juwan Brown, had an active Seminole County warrant and the car had been reported stolen out of New Orleans.

While searching the car, officers found a small bag containing fentanyl and a bag of cannabis that also tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

TPD says Brown was arrested for outstanding warrants, grand theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.