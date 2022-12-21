Wakulla man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 shooting

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering the mother of his two children on July 18, 2020.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Edward McNeil Harris was convicted Wednesday after a two-day trial. Authorities said the victim went to Harris’s house to pick up their two children, and he shot her. A witness told the court they saw Harris shoot in the direction where the victim’s body was found.

According to the release, the medical examiner determined that the victim was shot three times: once in the abdomen, and twice in the head.

Harris was arrested after a high-speed chase in Crawfordville, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, child neglect, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harris was sentenced to serve a mandatory life sentence with three consecutive 15-year sentences.

