Wakulla man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 shooting

Wakulla man found guilty of murdering the mother of his children
Edward McNeil Harris, Jr.
Edward McNeil Harris, Jr.(Wakulla Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering the mother of his two children on July 18, 2020.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Edward McNeil Harris was convicted Wednesday after a two-day trial. Authorities said the victim went to Harris’s house to pick up their two children, and he shot her. A witness told the court they saw Harris shoot in the direction where the victim’s body was found.

According to the release, the medical examiner determined that the victim was shot three times: once in the abdomen, and twice in the head.

Harris was arrested after a high-speed chase in Crawfordville, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, child neglect, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harris was sentenced to serve a mandatory life sentence with three consecutive 15-year sentences.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash.
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Fatal Accident (gfx)
One dead, one seriously injured in Wakulla County crash
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving alone heading east on Bannerman...
Tallahassee woman killed in crash on Bannerman Road
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans

Latest News

Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced prison sentences for a...
Drug traffickers nabbed in Leon County sent to prison