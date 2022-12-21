Warming shelters open across Big Bend and south Georgia ahead of frigid temps.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to near or below freezing across the region later this week. With the colder weather headed our way, local governments and community partners will provide overnight shelters to keep those experiencing homelessness safe.

In Leon County, the Kearney Center will offer safe and warm accommodations. From Thursday, Dec. 22 to Sunday, Dec. 25 anyone in need should head to the facility at 2650 Municipal Way. Intake will happen between 5 and 9 p.m. If the need arises, overflow shelters will be made available and transportation from the Kearney Center will be provided. The shelters will close at 7 every morning.

To reach the CESC/Kearney Center on the weekend or after hours, call 850-792-9000.

In Thomas County, the Foundation of Rescue is offering shelter at 612 E. Clay Street beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20. A Christmas meal will also be offered to clients.

To reach the Fountain of Life Rescue, call 229-201-3776.

In Valdosta, Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc. (LAMP) will offer a safe and warm place to stay beginning Friday, Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. The facility is located on Charlton Street.

For more information on cold night shelters, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care at 850-792-5015 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

