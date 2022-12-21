Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County

Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
By Savannah Kelley and Raghad Hamad
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADDISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead.

Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.

Alexander said approximately five shots were fired, but he did not confirm how many times the victim was shot.

As of 6:30 p.m., several people of interest were in custody for questioning.

MPD has not yet confirmed the name or the age of the victim.

WCTV is on the scene getting more information and will keep you updated.

