Big Bend shares important reminders about resources during the holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Travels are not the only thing that can bring stress this time of year. Loneliness, financial hardship, loss and more can have an impact and it’s important to know there are resources available to help.

211 Big Bend wants people to know they are not alone as they provide community services and crisis counseling for people who need it.

In the month of December, 211 Big Bend answered nearly 1400 calls. Around 1,300 of them have been for the 211 helplines, and roughly 140 were for the suicide and crisis 988 hotlines.

Deputy director of hotline programs, Stephen Sardelis, said on average they answer more than 100 calls a day. He also said they actually get fewer calls during the holidays.

In fact, the calls they are receiving haven’t been this low since June 2022

Sardelis says most callers are looking for holiday programs like Soul Santa but he wants you to know they are there for you 24 hours a day.

“Our service I think is crucial. We are really here to be there for people who might not have anybody else to turn to,” Deputy Director, Stephen Sardelis said. “We are a confidential anonymous person to talk to on the phone about really anything you may not feel comfortable talking with the people in your life about.”

Sardelis encourages everyone to check in on their friends and family this season and as an important reminder, anyone experiencing thoughts of suicide can get help by calling 988 or 211.

You can speak to someone who is trained in crisis response and can help you through this time.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.