Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital

An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people...
An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue.(Jefferson County Fire Rescue)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue.

In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington this morning. Two workers were thrown from their work area and have been transported to the hospital. Fire was quickly extinguished and no hazards remain.”

Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Fire Rescue.
This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

