GCSO: Man arrested in Chattahoochee murder

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and FDLE are investigating
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a...
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been arrested.(Mike Rogers)
By WCTV Staff and Mike Rogers
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been arrested.

GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road overnight, but crime scene crews had already left by the time our cameras arrived on scene.

A spokeswoman for the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says they expect to release more information this afternoon.

