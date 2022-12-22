GCSO: Man arrested in Chattahoochee murder
The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and FDLE are investigating
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been arrested.
GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road overnight, but crime scene crews had already left by the time our cameras arrived on scene.
A spokeswoman for the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office says they expect to release more information this afternoon.
