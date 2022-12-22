Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for every Georgia county Wednesday.

It makes state resources available to local governments and ensures critical supplies such as propane can get delivered for commercial and residential use.

Governor Kemp and the heads of state agencies held a news conference Wednesday to urge people to prepare now.

“Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more,” said Kemp.

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays, officials encourage you to give a key or code to your house to your neighbor so someone can get inside your home in case of a burst water pipe.

