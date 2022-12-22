Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather

(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for every Georgia county Wednesday.

It makes state resources available to local governments and ensures critical supplies such as propane can get delivered for commercial and residential use.

Governor Kemp and the heads of state agencies held a news conference Wednesday to urge people to prepare now.

“Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven’t experienced in a decade or more,” said Kemp.

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays, officials encourage you to give a key or code to your house to your neighbor so someone can get inside your home in case of a burst water pipe.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash.
Colleague remembers woman killed in Bannerman Road crash
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Fatal Accident (gfx)
One dead, one seriously injured in Wakulla County crash

Latest News

Warming stations will be open across South Georgia ahead of frigid temperatures later this week.
Georgia to open warming stations in State Parks ahead of sub-freezing temperatures
Leon Classroom Teachers Association sign
Leon Co. teachers push back against DeSantis targeting union dues
Experts said feelings of isolation and hopelessness, can push someone to have suicidal thoughts...
TMH provides tips on how to handle grief through the holiday season
Starting on Saturday July 16 211 Big Bend will be launching their new lifeline for suicide...
Big Bend shares important reminders about resources during the holidays