Georgia to open warming stations in State Parks ahead of sub-freezing temperatures

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of cold weather across the Peach State that will get even colder towards the end of the week.

Kemp said declaring a state of emergency will help ensure that essential supplies, especially propane, can be delivered for commercial and residential purposes.

To help assist homeowners who may lose power (mainly in the northern part of the state), and stranded motorists, State Parks across the state are opening warming stations. Normal ParkPass fees are being waived to make sure those who need the stations are not being left in the cold.

Below is an interactive map from the State Parks Service that shows all warming stations across Georgia.

