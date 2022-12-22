Liberty County man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly shooting at his home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Liberty County man accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument at his home in 2016 has just been found guilty of manslaughter.

Floyd Parrish was facing murder charges in the shooting death of his friend James Nesmith. He has claimed from the start - and testified at trial - that he fired in self-defense.

Jurors deliberated for approximately three hours Wednesday before finding Parrish guilty on the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

“I’m just glad the family was patient enough to see this through and finally got the justice they’ve been waiting for,” prosecutor James Beville said.

Parrish’s trial comes more than six years after the deadly shooting. He has been free while awaiting trial, his lawyer said, but was taken into custody following the guilty verdict Wednesday.

“We’re extremely disappointed in the jury’s verdict,” defense attorney Ryan Andrews said. “We firmly think self-defense was evident, and he had a right to stand his ground. We saw the evidence very differently.”

Parrish’s sentencing is tentatively set for January 30, 2023.

