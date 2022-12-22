Operation Relentless targets “large scale drug dealers” in Big Bend

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine people have been arrested in what authorities are calling “Operation Relentless.”

The Wakulla County Sheriff announcing the investigation and arrests on his Facebook page Thursday.

Sheriff Jared Miller said the months-long undercover operation “was designed to target large-scale drug dealers in the Big Bend region of Florida, who supply drugs to street-level dealers in Wakulla as well as other parts of our region.”

The Sheriff shared the names of those arrested, spelled out the charges they’re facing, and indicated deputies are still looking for 13 more people.

Alphonso Brooks Jr. F.S. 893.13.1A1- Synthetic Narcotic sell (fentanyl) F.S. 893.13.1A1 - Cocaine Sell F.S. 893.13.1A1- Cocaine Possession F.S 893.13.1A1- Synthetic Narcotic Possession (fentanyl) F.S. 901.04 Out of County Warrant (Parole violation)

William Marshall IV F.S. 893.13.1- Methamphetamine possession F.S. 893.13.1A2- Methamphetamine Sell F.S. 934.215- Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony

Kasi Waltermon F.S. 893.13.1A1- Sell of Schedule 1 or 2 drugs (Two counts) F.S. 893.13.1A1- Possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs with the intent to sell (Two Counts) F.S. 934.215- Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony (Two Counts)

Nathan Metzler Jr . F.S. 893.13.1A2- Marijuana sell schedule 1 (Two Counts) F.S. 893.13.6B- Possession over 20 grams of marijuana (Two Counts) F.S. 934.215- Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony (Two Counts)

Kevin Gavin. F.S. 893.13.1A1- Cocaine possession with intent to sell F.S. 893.13.1A1- Cocaine sell with in 1000ft of a church or place of worship F.S. 934.215- Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony (Two Counts)

Travis Brewer F.S. 893.1.1A2- Sell of Schedule 3 drugs F.S. 893.13.1A2- Possession of schedule 3 drugs F.S. 934.215 Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Steven Nessmith F.S. 893.1.1A1- Synthetic Narcotic Possession with intent to sell (fentanyl) F.S 893.13.1A1- Synthetic Narcotic Possession (fentanyl) F.S. 934.215- Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Rachel Jordan F.S. 893.13.1- Possession of methamphetamine

Mary Grasberger F.S. F.S. 893.13.1- Methamphetamine possession (Two Counts) F.S. 893.13.1A2- Methamphetamine Sell (Two Counts) F.S. 934.215- Use of 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony (Two Counts)

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office worked with LCSO, FDLE, the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, and Florida Department of Corrections K9 teams to make the arrests. They also served a search warrant on a home on Franklin Drive in Crawfordville.

